ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €525.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €525.00 ($617.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €517.70 ($609.06).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.