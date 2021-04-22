ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €526.70 ($619.65).

