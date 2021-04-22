ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $648.08. 33,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,725. ASML has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $655.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

