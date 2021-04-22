ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $661.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $655.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

