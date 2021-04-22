ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.08. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $589.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.14. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $655.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

