Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $493.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.