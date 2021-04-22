AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

