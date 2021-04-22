Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.09

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 3367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

