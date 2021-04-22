Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.