Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) Insider Jacob Khouri Buys 19,938,583 Shares

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) insider Jacob Khouri purchased 19,938,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$79,754.33 ($56,967.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.13.

About Astro Resources

Astro Resources NL explores for and develops mineral resources properties. It primarily explores for mineral sands, diamond, and gold deposits. The company operates through three segments: Heavy Minerals, Diamond Exploration, and Gold Exploration. It holds an interests in the Governor Broome mineral sands project located in the south-west region of Western Australia; and East Kimberley diamond project located in the northeast region of Western Australia.

