At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

HOME opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,687. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

