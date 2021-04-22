Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report $7.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $33.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.57 million, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

