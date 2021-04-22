Atco (ACO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter.

