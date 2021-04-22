ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded by CSFB to Neutral

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$46.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$45.00. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.58.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACO.X traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.55. 120,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.69. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.