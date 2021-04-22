ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.33.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.69. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$43.65.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.