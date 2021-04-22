Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 131650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.