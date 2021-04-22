Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of ATKR opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

