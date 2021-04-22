Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.25

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 11313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atkore by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Atkore by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

