ATLANT (ATL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $802,061.92 and approximately $12.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.