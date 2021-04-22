Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

