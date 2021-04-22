Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

