Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

This table compares Atlas and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.10 $439.10 million $0.78 18.21 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 72.01 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.