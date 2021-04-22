Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

