Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEAM stock opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.62. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

