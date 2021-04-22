AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.16

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 4817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

