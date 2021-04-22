ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

ATSAF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

