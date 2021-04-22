AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $142,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 258,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 128,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of T opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.