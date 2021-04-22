AT&T (NYSE:T) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,028,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,781,926 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

