AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 620,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 214,134 call options.
Shares of T stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 2,900,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.
T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
