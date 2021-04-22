AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 620,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 214,134 call options.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 2,900,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.