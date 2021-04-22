Auctus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,483.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $69,483.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00074072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.