Audius Tops One Day Volume of $29.81 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Audius has a total market cap of $226.00 million and $29.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.