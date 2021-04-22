Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.92 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00078719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

