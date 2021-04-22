Aurora (AOA) Price Down 36.4% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Aurora has a total market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00078719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

