Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 34,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 430,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

