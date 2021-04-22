Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,580 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $112.78. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,183. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $114.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86.

