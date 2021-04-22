Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.01. 12,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.