Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 140,569 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

