Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 386,051 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.