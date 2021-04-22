Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.79. 30,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,279. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

