Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.92% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,658,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,806,000.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 43,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,137. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71.

