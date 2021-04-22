Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $7.68 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 2,337,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

