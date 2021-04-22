Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,484,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,977,000.

FALN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 19,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.