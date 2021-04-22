Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

