Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21,470 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 20.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $78,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.89. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,835. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $125.97 and a 52 week high of $195.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

