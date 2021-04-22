Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 242,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

