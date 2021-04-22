Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 22,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

