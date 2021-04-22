Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 14.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the period.

VTWO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,758. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

