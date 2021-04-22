AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$45.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

