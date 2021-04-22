AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.72.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$45.60.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
