AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.72.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$43.44. 54,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.12.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. Research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.