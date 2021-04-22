AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.72.
Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$43.44. 54,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.12.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.