Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.18.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $99.21.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.